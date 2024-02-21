The cricketing world is abuzz with joyous news as Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, welcomed their second child into the world. Amidst the flood of congratulations, a tweet from the past by R Ashwin resurfaced, adding a humorous twist to the celebrations. In an unexpected turn of events, an old tweet by cricketer R Ashwin resurfaced, adding a humorous touch to the celebrations. The tweet, where Ashwin urged Kohli to "double it up" on his 15th year of international cricket, has sparked a flurry of hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

Double it up Virat https://t.co/1vkCAqbH6t — Ashwin __ (@ashwinravi99) August 18, 2023

R Ashwin To Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/mKgAwNTvAe February 21, 2024

Virat Kohli's Announcement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the news of their son's birth on their official social media handles, expressing their abundant happiness and gratitude. The couple, already parents to daughter Vamika, requested privacy while seeking blessings and good wishes from their fans.

Virat Kohli's Personal Reasons

Kohli's decision to opt out of India's ongoing series against England was attributed to personal reasons, now revealed to be the arrival of his second child. This move highlights Kohli's commitment to family amidst his demanding cricketing career.

Sachin Tendulkar Extends Congratulations

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their newborn son, Akaay. Tendulkar's heartfelt message emphasized the joy and laughter Akaay would bring to their lives, wishing them endless happiness and cherished memories.

A Journey of Love

Virat and Anushka's journey as a couple has been closely followed by fans worldwide. From their fairytale wedding in Italy to the birth of their first child, Vamika, the couple has captured the hearts of millions with their love story.