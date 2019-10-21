close

India vs South Africa

Ranchi Test: Dean Elgar retires hurt after blow on helmet by Umesh Yadav

In the 10th over of South Africa's second innings, Elgar, who was batting on 16, was struck on his helmet by a fierce bouncer from Umesh.

Ranchi Test: Dean Elgar retires hurt after blow on helmet by Umesh Yadav

Ranchi: South Africa opener Dean Elgar had to retire hurt after he was hit on the helmet by a rising Umesh Yadav delivery just before the Tea break on Day 3 of the third and final Test against India at the JSCA Stadium on Monday.

In the 10th over of South Africa's second innings, Elgar, who was batting on 16, was struck on his helmet by a fierce bouncer from Umesh. The left-handed batsman immediately went to the ground. The Indian players rushed towards him to see if he was alright while the physio ran in.

During the break, Elgar retired hurt and was taken to a hospital for a concussion test. Debutant George Linde was sent to proceed the innings alongside Heinrich Klaasen for the final session of the day's play.

Cricket rules for the World Test Championship were tweaked recently to allow players who suffer concussions during a match to be replaced in their team's Playing XI.

The visitors are on the brink of another embarrasing defeat as they got bowled out for a mere 162 in their first innings in reply to India's 497/9 declared. In the second innings also they are in trouble having lost four wickets before the tea interval.
 

