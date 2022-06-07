Young Mumbai batter Suved Parkar on Tuesday made it to the record books, becoming the 12th Indian batter to score a double hundred on their first-class debut during the Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand. Parkar scored 252 runs, which included 21 fours and four sixes, before getting run-out.

Parkar, who was batting on 104 at stumps on Monday, completed his double century as he helped Mumbai cross 600 runs on the second day of the five-day match being played at the Alur Cricket Ground.

Parkar was standing in for the injured Ajinkya Rahane in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

Parkar achieved the milestone in the second session on Day 2, driving left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh for a single to long-off. The 21-year-old crossed the milestone off 375 balls, hitting 17 fours and three sixes.

A ton on #RanjiTrophy debut! Sit back & relive how Mumbai batter Suved Parkar scored an unbeaten hundred on Day 1 of the #QF2 against Uttarakhand. @Paytm | #MUMvCAU | @MumbaiCricAssoc Watch https://t.co/dgPAEzLbUb pic.twitter.com/Fs34pzXP5f — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 6, 2022

He thus became the 12th Indian batter overall to achieve the feat. He is the 23rd batter from all over the world to score a double century on his first-class debut.

Highest individual scores by Indians on FC debut

Saqibul Gani 341 (for Bihar vs Mizoram at Kolkata in 2021-22)

Ajay Rohera 267* (for Madhya Pradesh vs Hyderabad at Indore in 2018-19)

Amol Muzumdar 260 (for Mumbai vs Haryana at Faridabad in 1993-94)

Suved Parkar 252 (for Mumbai vs Uttarakhand at Alur in 2021-22)

Arslan Khan 233 (for Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh at Chandigarh in 2019-20)

G. R. Viswanath 230 (for Mysore vs Andhra at Vijayawada in 1967-68)

Mayank Raghav 228 (for Manipur vs Nagaland at Sovima in 2018-19)

Pawan Shah 219 (for Maharashtra vs Assam at Rohtak in 2021-22)

Jiwanjot Singh 213 (for Punjab vs Hyderabad at Mohali in 2012-13)

Anshuman Pandey 209* (for Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh at Bhilai in 1995-96)

Abhishek Gupta 202 (for Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala in 2017-18)

Manprit Juneja 201 (for Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu at Ahmedabad in 2011-12)

Also, Suved became only the second Mumbai batsman to score a double century on his first class debut after Amol Majumdar, who scored 260 runs on his first-class debut against Haryana in 1993-94 season. Interestingly, Majumdar is currently serving as the coach of the Mumbai team and he led the huge applause for the Parkar from the dressing room after he crossed the double ton mark.

With Sarfaraz Khan hitting 153 and Parkar scoring 252, Mumbai, electing to bat after winning the toss, declared for 647/8 in 166.4 overs in their first innings.