Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Delhi make history, BEAT Mumbai for first time in 43 YEARS, register season's maiden win - Read Report Here

Delhi beat Mumbai for the first time in Ranji Trophy in 43 years on Friday, January 20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This has been one of the worst seasons for Delhi and the win vs 41-time champions Mumbai should given them a lot of confidence as a first-class side. In the five matches before the Mumbai match, Delhi had won no match and lose 2 while 3 finished in draws and they were at 7th spot in Group B which comprises of 8 teams. Additionally, a lot of has been going on in the Delhi Cricket of late. Selections have been sacked because of poor performance, captain has been dropped and another one was dropped on disciplinary charges. Even the captain Himmat Singh who led the team to the win was dropped too a few games ago.

This is a big loss for Mumbai who boasted of stars like Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ajinkya Rahane as captain.

Delhi successfully chase down the target in the fourth innings and complete a clinical 8__-wicket win over Mumbai __#RanjiTrophy | #DELvMUM | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/NCyK8kn9zU— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 20, 2023

After Delhi won the toss, they opted to bowl first. They bowled out Mumbai for just 293 in first innings. That was an ordinary batting performance from Mumbai and had in-form Safaraz not scored 124 off 155 balls that included 16 fours and 4 sixes, Mumbai could have been bowled out for a score less than 200.

Delhi batted well in 1st innings, compared to Mumbai as Vaibhav Rawal scored 114 and Himmat played a knock of 85 runs. The hosts made 369 in the first innings, getting a substantial lead. Mumbai batted even poorly in the 2nd innings, getting bowled out for just 170. Delhi then chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand, to register their first win of the season.

Contrasting Januarys for Rahane. Exactly two years back, he was a proud captain, having made history with Team India, winning at Gabba. Two years later, Mumbai has lost to a Delhi side for first time in 43 years under his captaincy.