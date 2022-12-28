'Super Samson': Sanju Samson bats with his HUGE picture painted on wall in background in Thiruvananthapuram, PIC goes viral

Kerala and India batter Sanju Samson stroked a quick 46 off 54 balls in the Ranji Trophy match vs Chhatisgarh at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram. Sanju is a local boy here and the fans who gathered at the cricket stadium would have liked a fine hundred from his bat. Alas, it was not to be as Samson was dismissed by Sumit Ruikar. He had cleaned up the Rajasthan Royals captain when he was batting at the score of 46. But there was one magical moment that caught the attention of everyone and it was that of Samson playing in front of a huge wall painting of his.

The picture was shared by Kerala Cricket Association and some journalists covering the match at the ground tweeted it out and it went viral within the seconds. The wall painting also had 'Super Samson' written below.

Take a look at the fascinating picture of Sanju in front of Sanju. The photo below belongs to KCA.

Coming to the match, Kerala had won the toss and opted to bowl. The Samson-led side then bowled out Chhattisgarh for a score of 149 with Jalaj Saxena picking another five-wicket haul. Sachin Baby and Vaisakh Chandran grabbed two wickets each while Nedumankuzhy Basil picked up a wicket. With the bat, Kerala could not much either, getting bowled out for score of 311. R Prem, Sachin Baby top scored with 77-run knock each. Samson was the second-best performer with the bat.

At stumps on Day 2, Chhattisgarh were 10 for 2 in six overs in their second innings.

It will be interesting to see how much Chhattisgarh can score in the 2nd innings as they trail by 152 runs. Kerala are on top at the moment and if they are able to get them out within 150, they will win an innings.