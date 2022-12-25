Sanju Samson to become DAD? RR captain's Merry Christmas post with wife Charulatha drops HINT, fans speculate 'Good News'

Talismanic India batsman Sanju Samson's wife Charulatha Ramesh wished everyone Merry Christmas with an adorable post on her Instagram account along with her husband. In the photo, the couple can be seen standing beside a Christmas tree which is beautifully decorated. However, fans were keen to notice that the couple might be expecting a child as the way they were posing suggests that. Sanju, who captains Rajasthan Royals in IPL, has a huge fan base all over the country and thus his wife also has 54.5 thousand followers on Instagram. The Christmas photo posted by her received almost nine thousand likes within four hours. The post received numerous comments as well where some fans speculated that the couple might be pregnant.

Earlier last month, The Ireland Cricket Board reportedly made Samson an offer to join its team recently, according to stories that have emerged. According to Insidesports, the Ireland board assured Samson that if he moved to the country to further his cricketing career, he would play in every game. Samson, however, declined the offer and said he would never consider playing for another nation at the international level since he wants to represent India. If he had accepted the offer, the 28-year-old would have had to cut all ties to the BCCI and the Indian Premier League.

Samson was left out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup in 2022. He was also not picked for the 2022 Asia Cup. Samson recently was not selected for the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Although he was a member of the team for the ODI series against New Zealand, he was not given a single game. Throughout the three-match ODI series against South Africa, Samson appeared to be hitting well. He came close to giving India the win in the first ODI, which the Men in Blue lost. With an unbeaten 86 runs, Samson helped India get closer to a win in the first ODI. In the remaining two One-Day Internationals against South Africa, he scored not out 30 and 2 runs, respectively. India won the series 2-1.