NewsCricket
SARFARAZ KHAN TON

Ranji Trophy Final: Teary-eyed Sarfaraz Khan celebrates season's 4th ton in Sidhu Moose Wala style, WATCH

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is on a run-making spree. The 24-year-old cricketer slammed his 4th ton of the season vs Madhya Pradesh in the all-important Ranji Trophy 2022 Final on Thursday (June 23).  When he reached the landmark, the Mumbai batter was teary-eyed. He jumped in elation of his hundred and after that he did that iconic move by late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, where he slaps his thigh and then points a finger upwards. It was an emotional moment for Sarfaraz who has been waiting in them wings for a long time despite scoring tons on run in domestic cricket. He came in to bat when Mumbai were in a decent position at 147/3. However, MO bowlers dominated the proceedings and run-scoring was not easy. Wickets continued to fall at one end but Sarfaraz held one innings together. As he neared his 100, he unleased his T20 mode. By lunch Mumbai had reached 351/8 and are in a much more comfortable position. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
  • In 2019-20 season, he scored 928 runs in just 6 games at a massive average of 154.67, that included 3 tons and 3 fifties
  • Mumbai were in a comfortable position when the lunch was called on Day 2 all thanks to Sarfaraz's efforts

Trending Photos

Ranji Trophy Final: Teary-eyed Sarfaraz Khan celebrates season's 4th ton in Sidhu Moose Wala style, WATCH

Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Mumbai vs MP: Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is on a run-making spree. The 24-year-old cricketer slammed his 4th ton of the season vs Madhya Pradesh in the all-important Ranji Trophy 2022 Final on Thursday (June 23).  When he reached the landmark, the Mumbai batter was teary-eyed. He jumped in elation of his hundred and after that he did that iconic move by late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, where he slaps his thigh and then points a finger upwards. It was an emotional moment for Sarfaraz who has been waiting in them wings for a long time despite scoring tons on run in domestic cricket. He came in to bat when Mumbai were in a decent position at 147/3. However, MO bowlers dominated the proceedings and run-scoring was not easy. Wickets continued to fall at one end but Sarfaraz held one innings together. As he neared his 100, he unleased his T20 mode. By lunch Mumbai had reached 351/8 and are in a much more comfortable position. 

Watch his celebration here:

Sarfaraz also broke many records on his way to the hundred. 

In 2019-20 season, he scored 928 runs in just 6 games at a massive average of 154.67, that included 3 tons and 3 fifties. This season he has already crossed 900 mark in 6 games and has 4 tons and 3 fifties to his name. He has 7 hundreds & 5 fifties in last 12 matches in Ranji Trophy. In what is a huge honour, Sarfaraz is only behind Vijay Merchant and Sachin Tendulkar in the list of best average of in Ranji Trophy (Minimum 2000 runs). He currently averages 82.1. 

Follow live updates and score from Ranji Trophy 2022 Final here on our LIVE blog

To understand his insame form, revisit his last 14 scores in Ranji Trophy: 301*, 226*, 25, 78, 177, 6, 275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59*, 105* (batting). Since the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz has racked up over 1700  runs and counting at an average of 149.08 with 1 triple-hundred, two double hundreds, three centuries and five half-centuries.

Sarfaraz Khan tonSarfaraz Khan recordsSarfaraz Khan Team IndiaRanji Trophy 2022 finalRanji Trophy 2022 Final Mumbai vs MPMumbai vs MPSarfaraz KhanSidhu Moose Wala

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?