Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Mumbai vs MP: Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is on a run-making spree. The 24-year-old cricketer slammed his 4th ton of the season vs Madhya Pradesh in the all-important Ranji Trophy 2022 Final on Thursday (June 23). When he reached the landmark, the Mumbai batter was teary-eyed. He jumped in elation of his hundred and after that he did that iconic move by late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, where he slaps his thigh and then points a finger upwards. It was an emotional moment for Sarfaraz who has been waiting in them wings for a long time despite scoring tons on run in domestic cricket. He came in to bat when Mumbai were in a decent position at 147/3. However, MO bowlers dominated the proceedings and run-scoring was not easy. Wickets continued to fall at one end but Sarfaraz held one innings together. As he neared his 100, he unleased his T20 mode. By lunch Mumbai had reached 351/8 and are in a much more comfortable position.

Sarfaraz also broke many records on his way to the hundred.

In 2019-20 season, he scored 928 runs in just 6 games at a massive average of 154.67, that included 3 tons and 3 fifties. This season he has already crossed 900 mark in 6 games and has 4 tons and 3 fifties to his name. He has 7 hundreds & 5 fifties in last 12 matches in Ranji Trophy. In what is a huge honour, Sarfaraz is only behind Vijay Merchant and Sachin Tendulkar in the list of best average of in Ranji Trophy (Minimum 2000 runs). He currently averages 82.1.

To understand his insame form, revisit his last 14 scores in Ranji Trophy: 301*, 226*, 25, 78, 177, 6, 275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59*, 105* (batting). Since the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz has racked up over 1700 runs and counting at an average of 149.08 with 1 triple-hundred, two double hundreds, three centuries and five half-centuries.