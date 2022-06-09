हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranji Trophy 2022

Ranji Trophy 2022 Quarterfinal: Bengal create history by breaking 129-year record, nine batters including sports minister Manoj Tiwary score fifties

The match will be remembered for a record that stood test of time since 1893 when the touring Australian team, in a first-class game against combined universities (Oxford and Cambridge), had eight of their batters scoring fifty or more. 

Ranji Trophy 2022 Quarterfinal: Bengal create history by breaking 129-year record, nine batters including sports minister Manoj Tiwary score fifties
Nine Bengal batters who scoring fifty-plus against Jharkhand in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match. (Source: Twitter)

The Bengal Ranji cricket team on Wednesday (June 8) created a global first-class record when all nine batters, who took guard, scored half-centuries in a mammoth first innings score of 773/8 against a hapless Jharkhand on the third day of the quarter-final, in Bengaluru. At stumps, Jharkhand were 139/5 in their first innings and it is virtually impossible to stop Bengal from entering the semi-final as the opposition now trail by 634 runs.

The match will be remembered for a record that stood test of time since 1893 when the touring Australian team, in a first-class game against combined universities (Oxford and Cambridge), had eight of their batters scoring fifty or more. For Bengal, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) started the march towards milestone along with fellow opener Abhishek Raman (61).

This was followed by impressive knocks from Sudip Gharami (186) and senior-most batter Anushtup Majumdar (117). They added 243 runs for the second wicket. Bengal’s junior sports minister Manoj Tiwary (73) also added his name to the list along with Abhishek Porel (68), who has not let Bengal miss Wriddhiman Saha for once.

Here are the fifty-plus scorers for Bengal vs Jharkand…

Abhishek Raman – 61

Abhimanyu Easwaran – 65

Sudip Kumar Gharami – 186

Anustup Majumdar – 117

Manoj Tiwary – 73

Abhishek Porel – 68

Shahbaz Ahmed – 78

Sayan Mondal – 53 n.o.

Akash Deep – 53 n.o.

RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (78) and Sayan Sekhar Mondal (53) also made half-centuries to complete an Indian cricket but when Akash Deep came and smashed 8 sixes in 18-ball-53, the global first-class record was broken after 129 years.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags:
Ranji Trophy 2022Bengal cricket teamManoj TiwarySudip Kumar GharamiAbhimanyu EaswaranShahbaz AhmedBengal vs JharkhandBengal Ranji record
