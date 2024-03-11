Mumbai's opener Prithvi Shaw had a hard time against Vidarbha's Yash Thakur as he got clean bowled by the pacer with an absolute peach of a delivery during the Ranji Trophy final on Monday (March 11). The ball was pitched at 133.4kph at a good length, it nipped back into the right hander after pitching and Shaw who was looking to defend it lost his wicket as the ball went between his bat and pad.

Shaw could not believe what just happened with him and was seen shaking his head off while walking back to the pavilion.

Watch the video here:

Yash Thakur bowled a peach to dismiss Prithvi Shaw pic.twitter.com/L0yM05roUL March 11, 2024

Summary Of Day 1

Outstanding spells from Yash Thakur and Harsh Dubey gave an upper hand to Vidarbha in the final of the 2023-24 Ranji season against Mumbai at Wankhade Stadium. At Day 1 Stumps, Vidarbha are 31/3 with Atharva Taide (21) and Aditya Thakre (0) unbeaten on the crease and they still trail by 193 runs.

In reply to Mumbai's total of 224 runs, Vidarbha didn't get the start that they wanted as the team lost the wicket of opener Dhruv Shorey at the score of 1. After Shorey's dismissal, Aman Mokhade came to bat but he was soon sent back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs when the team score was 20.

The third wicket to fall was of Karun Nair who was sent back to the dressing room without opening his account at the score of 24. (Most Sixes In IPL History Record Belongs To T20 World Cup Winner; He Is Not MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard Or AB de Villiers)

The pick of the bowlers for Mumbai on the first day was experienced seamer Dhawal Kulkarni who snapped two wickets in his spell of six overs where he conceded just nine runs. One wicket was grabbed by Shardul Thakur where he leaked 14 runs in his five overs.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai were put to bat first by the Vidharbha skipper Akshay Wadkar. The Mumbai side was bowled out for 224. The highest scorer for the side was Shardul who played a brilliant knock of 75 runs which was laced by eight boundaries and three sixes in the innings.

Openers Prithvi Shaw (46) and Bhupen Lalwani (37) also contributed valuable runs to their team's total. For Vidarbha, three wickets each were bagged by Yash and Harsh in their respective spells of 11 and 20 overs where they conceded 54 and 62 runs respectively. Two wickets were taken by Umesh Yadav and one wicket was taken by Aditya Thakre in their respective spells. (With ANI inputs)