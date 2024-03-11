Most Sixes In IPL History Record Belongs To T20 World Cup Winner; He Is Not MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard Or AB de Villiers

IPL 2024 is here and the fans cannot wait to see the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli return to the colours of their favourite teams. This could be the last IPL for Dhoni, who is 42 years old now. At the same time, the league will see the return of Kohli, who has not touched his bat for over 2 months because of the birth of his second child with wife Anushka Sharma. IPL is 100 percent cricket entertainment and fans throng the stadiums to watch the big sixes.

Talking about the sixes, we are going to reveal the batter who has smashed most sixes in the history of the league. The batter who has hit the most sixes in the league is a T20 World Cup winner and before you start guessing if he is an Indian cricketer, let's tell you that you are wrong.

India captain Rohit Sharma is second in the list of batters with most sixes in IPL but he is still at some distance from the batter at No 1. Rohit has hit 257 sixes. MS Dhoni is in the list as well at number 4 with 239 sixes. Virat Kohli is the third Indian in the list with 234 sixes and is at number 5 spot. There is one more Indian in the list, who is at number 8 spot. He is none other than 'Chinna Thala' of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Suresh Raina, who smashed 203 sixes in his career.

The batter who has hit the most sixes in the championship has taken only 142 matches (141 innings) to do so. This batter's name is Chris Gayle. Gayle has not played past two editions of IPL but his name is still at the top in this elite with a total of 357 sixes.

Gayle has a terrific IPL record in which he has scored 4965 runs at an average of 39.72 and hit these runs with a strike rate of 148.96. Gayle has 6 hundreds and 31 fifties to his name while he has also smashed 404 boundaries in the league.

Some other popular known names in the list are AB de Villiers, who has hit 251 sixes in 184 matches. David Warner has hit 226 sixes in 176 matches and Kieron Pollard has hit 223 sixes in 189 matches. Andre Russell is on ninth spot with 193 sixes in 112 matches while Shane Watson is on tenth with 190 sixes in 145 matches.