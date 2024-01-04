Ranji Trophy 2024: Teams, Venues, Dates, Live Streaming; All You Need To Know

India's elite domestic tournament in red-ball Ranji Trophy is back tomorrow. The tournament starts on January 5. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka vs Punjab and Haryana vs Rajasthan are some of the top clashes taking place among others on first day of the tournament. Saurashtra are the current holders of the title. They play Jharkhand in their opening match this season as they look to defend the title.

Saurashtra are in a tough group, placed alongside Vidarbha and Haryana. Group B has Andhra, Assam and last season's runners-up Bengal. Karnataka. It will be interesting to see how Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim. Bihar and Manipur do in the Ranji Trophy as they have earned a promotion from plate category to elite.

What is elite and plate categories in Ranji Trophy?

The Ranji Trophy is played in two divisions. Elite and Plate categories. In the Elite stage, 32 teams take part with the other six teams play the Plate division. These two divisions are there to ensure the quality of the tournament does not come down and the teams are playing for motivation of promotion and fear of relegation.

The six teams in Plate have the chance to be promoted to the elite stage while the teams in the top category face relegation for poor show.

What are the dates of Ranji Trophy 2024

Ranji Trophy is a long tournament, which will go on for more than 2 months. The season begins on January 5. The Elite final will be played from March 10, while the Plate final is scheduled for February 17.

What are the venues?

Ranji Trophy is played all around the country, even at remote places in the country. The tournament will be held across 48 venues, while the Plate league will be staged in five venues.

Which are the Ranji Trophy 2024 teams?

Take a look at all the teams taking part in Ranji Trophy 2024:

Ranji Trophy Live Streaming Details

The Sports18 Network will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024 live on TV. The latest season of the Ranji Trophy will be available to stream live on Jio Cinema app and website.