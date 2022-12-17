Rapper Sean Paul actually used West Indian legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul's name in his SONGS, Twitter is in disbelief

Popular rapper and singer Sean Paul has made a big revelation that has the cricket world in shock. In a revelation to Vice News, he admitted to have used the name of former West Indian cricketer and one of the greats of the game Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Earlier, his fans used to feel Paul used to take his own name in his songs. Paul said that he actually used to say 'Chanderpaul' and not 'Sean de Paul' in his songs 'Get Busy' and he did that to pay tribute to the batter. He did that out of respect.

Also Read | Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Ranveer Singh's co-actor from 83 film, is now a TEST cricketer for West Indies; Read HERE

Paul also said that he is a huge fan of the West Indies great and had met him too. This revelation that Paul used Chanderpaul's name in his songs came thanks to Santokie, who runs the Caribbean Cricket Podcast. He revealed the same on Twitter. He had tweeted out in 2017 that he felt Sean OaulPaul shouted name of Chanderpaul at the beginning of his songs. Five years later he shared the tweet again with a clip of Sean Paul admitting he actually used Chanderpaul's name.

Check out Sean Paul saying this on Chanderpaul's name used in his songs below:

The tweet has garnered over 800,000 views and is currently still going viral. The cricket fans on Twitter are in disbelief and in shock after the revelation. Many used to actually think that Chanderpaul's name was used in Sean Paul's song but those comments used to be passed just as joke. But now that Paul has admitted to it, they cannot believe it to be really true.

One of the users wrote, “This is unreal. Like discovering aliens are actually making crop circles. Making me question a lot of things in my life today.” Another user added, “My ex, cricket-obsessed and from the west Indies, used to swear Sean Paul was saying Chanderpaul. I can’t believe he was right. I feel sick!”