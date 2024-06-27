Advertisement
Rashid Khan And Rohit Sharma: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Rohit Sharma and Rashid Khan. Check out who scores higher! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Rashid Khan ranks lower than Rohit Sharma. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another. 

Digital Listening Score 

In the category of digital listening score, Rashid Khan loses to Rohit Sharma. Rashid Khan in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 68. Rohit Sharma gets a score of just 69 in comparison to his opponent. 

Facebook Score 

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a massive win for the Indian Captain as Rashid Khan scores 0 and Rohit Sharma scores 69. 

Instagram Score 

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Rohit Sharma has scored 68 points. As for Rashid Khan he gets a score of 67 in the Instagram category.  

X Score 

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Rohit Sharma wins against Rashid Khan as Rashid Khan scores 65 points. Rohit Sharma gets 67 in this category. 

Youtube Score 

In the Youtube category, Rohit Sharma loses against Rashid Khan as Rohit Sharma gets a score of 0 whereas Rashid Khan  gets 64 points. 

Overall Score 

In the overall score, Rashid Khan loses against Rohit Sharma. Rashid Khan gets an overall score of 57 points whereas Rohit Sharma finishes with 59 points overall. Thus Rohit Sharma takes the win in this social media comparison. 

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

 

vs

Rashid Khan

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 57
Digital Listening Score68
Facebook Score0
Instagram Score67
X Score65
YouTube Score64

vs

Rohit Sharma

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 59
Digital Listening Score69
Facebook Score69
Instagram Score68
X Score67
YouTube Score0
