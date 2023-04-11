'Mankading' Explained: How Ravi Bishnoi Survived Last Ball Run-Out In RCB vs LSG Game

On Monday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by successfully chasing down 213 runs. In the final over, RCB had to defend five runs, and their bowler Harshal Patel almost pulled it off. However, a series of errors from Patel and Dinesh Karthik allowed LSG to snatch a win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli mocking his own RCB teammate Harshal Patel for Mankad / Mankading.

During the last delivery of the match, Harshal Patel noticed that tail-ender Ravi Bishnoi was backing too far at the non-striker end. Patel stopped his run-up and tried to run Bishnoi out. He threw the ball at the stumps, but Bishnoi was able to make it back to the crease. Although the ball hit the stumps, Bishnoi was given not out, and the on-field umpire did not refer the decision to the third umpire.

MCC's Rule

This decision raised eyebrows, as it seemed that Bishnoi was out of his crease before the ball was released. However, according to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'s law 38.3.1.2, once the bowler has reached the point where he would normally release the ball, he can no longer run out the non-striker under this law. Thus, Harshal's throw was deemed illegal by the umpire.

If Harshal had successfully run out Bishnoi during his run-up, the match would have been decided via Super Over as LSG had lost nine wickets already. However, his error, followed by Karthik's fumble off the last delivery, allowed LSG to secure a win.

Overall, it was a thrilling match, with LSG returning to their winning ways after a series of losses. The match also showcased the importance of knowing the rules and regulations of cricket, as Harshal's throw was deemed illegal due to the MCC law.