Former India coach Ravi Shastri is the person who is behind the slump in form of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, believes Ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Rashid Latid. Speaking over his YouTube channel Latif said that he does not know whether Shastri had the accreditation or not to become Team India coach. He said that the decision to appoint him as captain is now backfiring. Kohli has been out of form for some time now. He has not scored a single ton since 2019. His last international century came against Bangladesh in November 2019 in a home Test. Latif feels Shastri's coaching has led to Kohli's bat getting quieter by the year.

The former Pakistan cricketer also said that it was wrong to sideline a player like Anil Kumble and get Ravi Shastri in. "It is because of him (Shastri) that this has happened. In 2019, you sidelined a player like Kumble and in came Ravi Shastri. Whether he had the accreditation or not, I have no idea."

“He was a broadcaster. Had no business in coaching. Barring Virat Kohli, I am sure there would have been other people who played a role in getting Shastri in. But that is backfiring now, isn’t it? Had he not become the coach, he (Kohli) wouldn’t have gone out (of form)," Latif said on his channel 'Caught Behind'.

Virat eyes 71st international ton

The stage is set in Edgbaston for the fifth and last Test of the series vs England. The match starts on July 1 and India are eyeing their first series win since 2007-08. All eyes will be on Kohli, who returns to England in white clothing. It would be fitting to see him come back to form and also complete his long-pending 71st international ton. What would also interests fans is Kohli vs James Anderson clash, this battle within a battle is always talked about since 2014 whenever India and England engage in a Test series.