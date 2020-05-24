Ravi Shastri goes nostalgic, shares a rare throwback picture with motivational message

At a time when all the international cricket events across the world are at halt due to coronavirus, Indian head coach Ravi Shatri has walked down the memory lane and shared a rare throwback picture of him.

The 57-year-old took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and posted a black and white picture of him from his early days of play.

Along with the picture, he also shared a motivational message."Every step, every bit of success, it’s got to be earned #memories #oldpic #blackandwhite," Shastri captioned the post.

Earlier on Friday, Shastri posted a throwback picture of him with 'one of the Ranji Trophy stars" Amol Muzumdar.

The Indian head coach also informed his followers that his last season in Ranji Trophy was Muzumdar's first, adding that it was disappointing not to see the latter in Indian jersey.

"With one of #RanjiTrophy giants - @amolmuzumdar11. My last season was his first. I still believe it was #TeamIndia’s loss to not see him in whites. #GentleGiant #Mumbai

@MumbaiCricAssoc," he had tweeted.

Shastri--who is currently serving as the head coach of Team India--had represented the national side in 80 Tests and 151 ODIs and smashed 3,830 and 3,108 runs respectively in it. He also picked up 280 wickets across the two formats.

Notably, all the sporting personalities have switched to social media to keep their fans engaged these days amid coronavirus lockdown. From sharing their day-to-day activities to spreading awareness about COVID-19 to going live on Instagram with their fans, the players are making the most of this forced break.

Earlier on May 17,the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 31, with sports complexes and stadiums being allowed to reopen but without spectators.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that it will not rush things and is ready to wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players.