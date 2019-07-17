Ravi Shastri hails Kane Williamson's composure and dignity after World Cup final defeat

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday praised New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and said that the composure and dignity which Williamson has exhibited after losing the World Cup in unique circumstances was remarkable.

Shastri said that Williamson's grace and silence 48 hours after England was announced as the winner of World Cup 2019 on the basis of number of boundaries scored in the final during regulation time is simply remarkable. It may be recalled that New Zealand lost to England due to inferior boundary count after both 50 overs and the Super Over finished in ties.

The former Indian cricketer said that the whole world knew that New Zealand have one hand on the prestigious trophy. Shastri lauded the Kiwi skipper by saying that he is not just Kane but both Kane and Able.

"Your composure and dignity viewing the sequence of events was remarkable. Your dignified grace and silence 48 hours since is simply remarkable. We know you have one hand on that WC. You not just Kane. You Kane and Able. God bless. #CWC19," tweeted Shastri.

Though Williamson and his teammates were completely gutted after the result the Kiwi skipper maintain his grace and walked away without saying anything controversial about the result and rules framed by International Cricket Council.

Williamson performed exceptionally well throughout the Cricket World Cup 2019, scoring 578 runs at an average of 82.57. He was named the player of the tournament for leading his side from the front throughout the showpiece event.

During the post-match press conference, Williamson had said that the loss against England on the boundary countback rule was not easy to digest. "I never thought I would have to answer this. It's pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really hard to reach this point. It's what it is, the rules were there at the start, no one thought it would come down to this," Williamson told media.

"It's a pretty hard loss to swallow. The rules are there. It is something you don't consider when you go out to play. I didn't even know what the boundary count was, but we were behind," he added.