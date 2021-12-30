हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma's biggest challenge and why captains, coach should have a say in selecting teams

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Team India captains and coaches should have say in the in the selection of the squads. 

Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma's biggest challenge and why captains, coach should have a say in selecting teams
(Source: Twitter)

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Team India captains and coaches should have a say in the selection of the squads. 

Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri said, "I think it is extremely important that the captain and the coach should have a say in team selection. I think going forward, both should officially have a say. Especially if the coach is experienced enough, like I was and now how Rahul is. It should happen in a meeting - not on the phone or outside - where the captain is there, so that he gets to see the mindsets of the selectors. What happens in the meeting when the convenor is there, all the big boys are there – he should be in that meeting."

Shastri also said that Team India's ODI captain Rohit needs to start planning for the World Cup and look to groom young bowlers, especially pacers, who might not be as effective as they are today, two years later. 

He said, "Therein will be the biggest challenge. To identify 5 good bowlers to play in '23. It's easier because it's in India because there will be spin. It's tougher when you go overseas. I think there will not be a problem for a year or year and a half, but after that, you will have to really start looking and grooming once you start traveling overseas again."

