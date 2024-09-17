IND vs AUS: Indian spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin revealed the atmosphere in the dressing room following their dreadful 36-all out in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide back in 2020. In one of the dark chapters of their cricketing history, Team India was skittled for their lowest over in Tests during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 at Adelaide. This came after they enjoyed a 53 run lead over the hosts in the first innings. This set Australia a target of 90 runs, which they chased down easily to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Ashwin revealed in a video on Vimal Kumar's official Youtube Channel, that though the team members were feeling down and not even thinking of a series win, the then head coach Ravi Shastri lifted the mood by organising a team dinner and arranging for a karaoke, singing some Hindi songs himself.

"We were not thinking about a series win because we were just bowled out for 36. The mood in the dressing room was a bit own. Ravi Bhai organised a team dinner. He arranged for karaoke, he started singing. He sang old Hindi songs. Everybody joined in," said Ashwin.

Ashwin recalled that after the first Test, Virat was preparing to leave in order to be with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. The team kept "small targets" following a humiliating defeat by eight wickets in the first Test.

"We were in a bubble, Virat was also getting ready to return. We were just focussing on doing well in the next Test in Melbourne. We kept small targets," said Ashwin.

What happened after such a big defeat for India was nothing short of a movie plot. Rather than getting bogged down, the team played some inspirational, positive cricket in next three Tests under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, who led in Virat's absence.

India secured a memorable 2-1 series win after handing Australia their first loss at the Gabba in around 32 years in the final Test. The team overcame every challenge hurled at them.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights.

After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.