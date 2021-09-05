हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri tests COVID-19 positive, kept in isolation along with three others

India head coach Ravi Shastri has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure after his lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening. 

Three other members of the support staff - bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also put into isolation.

However, the BCCI confirmed that only Shastri's test returned positive while others tested negative.

