Ravi Shastri tests COVID-19 positive, kept in isolation along with three others

India head coach Ravi Shastri has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure after his lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening.
Three other members of the support staff - bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also put into isolation.
However, the BCCI confirmed that only Shastri's test returned positive while others tested negative.
