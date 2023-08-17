Ravi Shastri Wants Sanju Samson As Backup Wicket-Keeper In Asia Cup 2023 Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are likely to announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 on August 20, just ten days before the tournament starts, on August 30. If former India coach ravi Shastri is to be believed then India need a reserved wicketkeeper and batter for the ODI tournament. He sees no better choice that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson for the job.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri said that India also need two more all-rounders apart from Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. "I think to be fair, I will go with both the all-rounders - Axar and Shardul, it gives me an opportunity. And keep Sanju Samson on standby in case something happens to the keeper there, where he can just fly out," said Shastri.



The former India all-rounder also said that India need a strog pace-bowling arsenal at the Asia Cup that definitely includes Jasprit Bumrah. The selectors have delayed the announcement of the Asia Cup squad as they want to take a look at how Bumrah goes in the Ireland series that starts on August 18. "So, now you start with the pacers because, for me, the pacers are important. If you need four over there, you already have one all-rounder (Pandya). So, if Bumrah is fit, he walks in. Shami walks in – that's two. You've got Siraj as a backup, and if needed, Shardul can be there. Shardul has done well in the West Indies one-day game; he can be a backup. And then you have room for one more," said Shastri.

Sanju played 2 ODIs in West Indies and scored a total of 60 runs at average of 30 and with strike rate of 100. Sanju had an even worse T20I outing. In 5 matches, Sanju accumulated just 32 runs in 5 matches at a dismal average of 10.67 and strike rate of 114.29.

Former chief of selectors Sandeep Patil was in agreement with Shastri, he said "I will go with what Ravi said because I want to remember 1983. The combination we had, we had many all-rounders in the team, and having all-rounders in the team gives you so much variety, and you can choose anybody."