Ravi Shastri's 'India blazer' photo on Instagram goes viral, Ranveer Singh reacts

Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri is highly active on social media and he took to Instagram once again on Wednesday (June 3) to share a picture of himself wearing his India blazer.

"There may be people that are more talented than you, but there's no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do #Throwback #IndiaBlazer #TeamIndia," Ravi Shastri captioned the post.

Minutes after Shastri share the picture, his fans started posting messages for the former all-rounder but his post also grabbed the attention of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

"Kya baat," Ranveer Singh commented on the post.

Arun Karthik, who has played for Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, said, "Well said sir."

It is to be noted that Ravi Shastri, just like all other former and current cricketers, is spending time at home due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

Few days ago, Shastri tweeted some pcitures showing him in a "social distancing huddle" surrounded by dogs.

In the first picture, the former India all-rounder is surrounded by five dogs, while the second picture shows one of the dogs referred as skipper by Shastri, walking off in style.

"After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle," Shastri wrote on Twitter.

In one of recent posts, Shastri had posted a photo of himself in retro Team India jersey.