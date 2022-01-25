हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has THIS poker advice after Brendan Taylor’s spot-fixing expose

In an explosive revelation, Brendan Taylor said he is facing a multi-year ban from the ICC for failing to report a corrupt approach by an Indian businessman in 2019.

Ravichandran Ashwin has THIS poker advice after Brendan Taylor’s spot-fixing expose
Team Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. (Source: Twitter)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday (January 24) said former Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor’s stunning disclosure about being blackmailed into accepting money for spot-fixing by an Indian businessman should be a cautionary tale for all and it’s important to simply ‘fold and leave table’ when the other option is ‘bet’.

In an explosive revelation, Taylor said he is facing a multi-year ban from the ICC for failing to report a corrupt approach by an Indian businessman in 2019. “Spread the awareness!! Most times the hand dealt to us at the poker table gives us an option to bet or fold!! Its important to fold and leave the table! All strength to Brendan and his family,” Ashwin tweeted.

Taylor claimed that he was invited by the businessman to India to discuss ‘sponsorships’ and potential launch of a T20 event in Zimbabwe besides an offer of $15,000 in October 2019. He did not name the businessman in question.

The 35-year-old, who played 205 ODIs, 34 Tests and 45 T20s before retiring last year, now expects the ICC to ban him for not reporting the incident back then. The game’s governing body is yet to comment on the matter. Taylor said he was also given a part payment to spot fix matches.

“I was handed the $15,000 but was told this was now a ‘deposit’ for spot fixing and that an additional $20,000 would be paid once the ‘job’ was complete. I took the money so I could get on a plane and leave India. I felt I had no choice at the time because saying no was clearly not an option. All I knew was I had to get out of there.

“When I returned home, the stress of what had taken place severely impacted my mental and physical health. I was a mess. I was diagnosed with shingles and prescribed strong anti-psychotic medication - amitriptyline,” he said.

Taylor then decided to report the matter to the ICC four months later and said he delayed it to protect his family.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags:
Ravichandran AshwinBrendan TaylorTeam IndiaICCZimbabwe CricketSpot fixing
