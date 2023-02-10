Former Australian skipper, Michael Clarke, weighed in on the Nagpur pitch controversy involving Ravindra Jadeja and expressed his wish that the left-arm spinner should not have had possession of the ball at that moment. Upon his return to the Indian team, Jadeja delivered a remarkable performance, taking five wickets for 47 runs in 22 overs, which left the Australian side reeling and resulted in their innings being prematurely terminated at 177.

However, the Indian bowler found himself under scrutiny following allegations from the Australian media that he had used an external substance on the ball. The matter was referred to the match referee, Andy Pycroft, who exonerated both India and Jadeja prior to the start of the second day's play.

In a statement given on Big Sports Breakfast, as reported by Fox Sports, Clarke commented on the situation and stated that Jadeja ought to have handed the ball to the umpire and applied the ointment in the presence of the official. The former Australian captain went on to say that, although he does not view it as an issue, he would have preferred that the Indian spinner did not have the ball in hand at that moment.

“He’s bowling so much so he’s probably got a blister or cut on that finger. What he should have done there, he should have given the ball to the umpire and stand in front of the umpire while he was putting it on his finger,” Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“I don’t look at that and think it’s a thing. I just wish he didn’t have the ball in his hand. If he chucks the ball to the umpire and does that, I don’t think there’s any comment made about that. It’s just the perception. I don’t think there’s anything to it. I could be 100 per cent wrong.”