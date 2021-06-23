Ravindra Jadeja becomes number one all-rounder in latest ICC Test rankings

Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday climbed to the pole position among the all-rounders in the latest ICC Test rankings. The 32-year-old stands at the top with 386 points and is followed by West Indies skipper Jason Holder and England's Ben Stokes at the second and third position respectively.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin held the number two spot among the bowlers in the traditional format of the game.

Both the cricketers are part of India's playing XI in the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton, which if given by the current scenario is heading towards a draw.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli sits at the fourth position among the batsmen, which also has Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma in the top 10. The wicketkeeper-batsman with 747 points is currently placed at the sixth place along with Rohit who has the equal number of points.