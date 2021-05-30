"Tab toh Bhatta garam tha": Ravindra Jadeja reflects back on his World Cup celebration against Sanjay Manjrekar

Ravindra Jadeja has been an integral part of both the Indian unit and the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. The all-rounder has left a massive impact in both front of the game and his fielding adds an x-factor to his resume.

However, there was a time when the all-rounder was enduring a tough phase, which saw former India cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar call Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer.

The comment didn't go well with Jadeja, who hit back at Manjrekar for his choice of words by his performance. The all-rounder during the semi-final clash against New Zealand, which India lost by 18 runs, produced a clinical show both with the bat and the bowl.

During the contest, the Saurashtra cricketer gave just 34 runs in his 10 overs and also scalped a wicket. With the bat, the left-handed batsman scored a quick 77 off 59 balls, which almost saw the Men In Blue cross the line. During the course of his knock, the all-rounder had then celebrated his half-century with his signature sword celebration but the only difference this time was that it was directed towards the commentary box.

Two years after the incident when Jadeja was asked about the gesture, the all-rounder came-up with a witty response. The 32-year-old in his latest interview with The Indian Express minced no words and clarified why he celebrated that way.

"Tab toh Bhatta garam tha, na! (The grill was hot, then!) I was searching for the commentary box. Then I thought, it must be somewhere there, only. And those who understand would know who I was targeting the celebration at! (laughs)," said Jadeja.

Jadeja is part of the 20-man Indian squad that has been announced for the upcoming tour to England, where Virat Kohli and his unit will lock horns with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton, scheduled to take place from June 18.

After which the team will play a five-match Test series against the hosts, starting from August 4.