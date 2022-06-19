India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is expected to be back in action when India take on England in the last and fifth rescheduled Test that is to start on July 1 at Edgbaston. Jadeja has already landed in United Kingdon with the Indian Test contingent and the team has started training for the last match of the series. A win there would give the series to the visitors, who are currently ahead 2-1. Jadeja, during a gym session, turned Hanuman and posted a picture of the same on his Instagram story. He put his photo with Hanuman Chalisa playing in the Story.

Check out his story below:

Jadeja will be itching to make a strong comeback in the upcoming tour of England. He had had a tough time in IPL 2022. He could not do much with both bat and ball. As captain of the Chennai Super Kings, he could not motivate his side to register wins in the few games he captained. After he was unable to deal with the pressure of captaincy, he handed over the captaincy to MS Dhoni. Dhoni did win a few games but they were not enough to take the side to the playoffs. CSK, eventually, had their worst season, finishing at the 9th spot in the points table.

The Gujarat-born cricketer was also ruled out due to a rib injury. The all-rounder worked on the recovery and is now completely fit to play. Whether he will play in the final Test at Edgbaston is still a mystery. How the track looks and the conditions are would decide what the Indian playing XI looks like. For now, Team India players have begun their training and routine gym sessions to try and prepare well for the all-important decider.