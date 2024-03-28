In the pulsating whirlwind of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, amidst the intense battles on the cricket field, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently showcased a different side, one filled with laughter and camaraderie, at a promotional event. Among the highlights was a rib-tickling moment delivered by the ever-entertaining Ravindra Jadeja, leaving everyone in splits, including the legendary MS Dhoni. At the heart of this jovial occasion was none other than Ravindra Jadeja, the enigmatic all-rounder known for his prowess on the field and his infectious sense of humour off it. As the crowd gathered around, Jadeja, with his trademark wit, shared a delightful anecdote, proclaiming himself as a rare individual who has experienced the unique honour of being lifted by none other than 'Mahi bhai' himself.

MS Dhoni talking about on Ravindra Jadeja's iconic finish in IPL 2023 Final.



- A Beautiful & Iconic Moments for CSK..!!!! ___pic.twitter.com/0s0DVt6O3X — Sports Tota _ (@SportsTota) March 28, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja said - "I believe after Sakshi bhabhi !! _



I am the only guy who was lifted by Mahi bhai __pic.twitter.com/Gq5lIxIhtg March 28, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja said - "I believe after Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy who was lifted by Mahi bhai". pic.twitter.com/R3zVQZGiwk — Abrar Ahmad (@mabrarjaffar) March 28, 2024

In his characteristic style, Jadeja quipped in Hindi, "I believe after Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy who was lifted by Mahi bhai," sending waves of laughter echoing through the venue. The reference to Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni's beloved wife, added an extra layer of charm to the jest, further amplifying its comedic impact.

Reliving the Glory: Jaddu's Heroics in IPL 2023

Jadeja's jest was not merely a random quip but a fond recollection of a memorable moment shared between him and the iconic Dhoni during the IPL 2023 final. In that electrifying showdown, Jadeja's heroic cameo propelled CSK to a record-equalling 5th title triumph. His blistering knock, coupled with his exceptional all-round performance throughout the tournament, earned him the adulation of fans worldwide.

The post-match jubilation witnessed Dhoni, usually composed and stoic, swept away by the euphoria of victory, lifting Jadeja in a spontaneous gesture of joy. The image of the two stalwarts embracing amidst the confetti-strewn battlefield remains etched in the annals of IPL history, symbolizing the indomitable spirit of the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni's Quirkiness Takes Center Stage

In the midst of the laughter-filled ambience, the ever-astute MS Dhoni, with his quick wit and infectious charm, added another layer of amusement. When prompted about Rachin Ravindra's dropped catch during a recent match, Dhoni, in his inimitable style, deflected the query with a humorous remark, leaving the audience in stitches.

"There’s a new captain huh," quipped Dhoni, eliciting uproarious laughter from the attendees. His ability to infuse levity into any situation, coupled with his innate leadership prowess, embodies the essence of CSK's enduring legacy in the IPL arena.