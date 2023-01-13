topStoriesenglish
Ravindra Jadeja's likely cryptic tweet for Gautam Gambhir goes viral, read here

ODI World Cup 2023: Fans are speculating that Ravindra Jadeja's cryptic tweet was aimed towards Gautam Gambhir

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Team India suffered from a massive blow as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022. Jadeja's absence meant a chance for the likes of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Notably, Axar has been playing brilliantly so far since Jadeja's injury blow. Recently, former India cricketer named his list of spinners for the upcoming ODI World Cup in which he didn't mention Jadeja's name. Fans are speculating that Jadeja's recent "Don't say anything. Just smile," tweet was aimed at Gautam Gambhir.

A fan even replied to Jadeja's tweet writing, "Lagta hai bhai ne commentary suun li,".

Checkout the tweet and reactions here...

(More to follow)

