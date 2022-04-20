Lucknow Super Giants' social media team took a potshot at Royal Challengers Bangalore at the start of the Tuesday's (April 19) game.
The used a dialogue from a 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur to take a dig at RCB.
While announcing the playing 11 for LSG vs RCB game they wrote: "RCB beta, tumse na ho paega."
This dialogue is so famous that it has even been printed on t shirts and the film's fan use it on a daily basis in banters.
However, LSG had to pay a heavy price for the same when their team lost to Bangalore on Tuesday. RCB fans were already upset with the dig and when their team won, they did not waste a second to slam LSG, who later had to delete their tweet.
It did not stop here, after the match, RCB admin used a KGF dialogue to reply LSG on the same tweet. LSG have deleted their tweet but RCB one is still up.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis is all praise for his teammates for extricating themselves from trouble once again and noted the good work by his bowlers in the 18-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Tuesday, adding that he is happy with his own performance which helped the team to recover from a tricky situation.