Lucknow Super Giants' social media team took a potshot at Royal Challengers Bangalore at the start of the Tuesday's (April 19) game.

The used a dialogue from a 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur to take a dig at RCB.

While announcing the playing 11 for LSG vs RCB game they wrote: "RCB beta, tumse na ho paega."

This dialogue is so famous that it has even been printed on t shirts and the film's fan use it on a daily basis in banters.

However, LSG had to pay a heavy price for the same when their team lost to Bangalore on Tuesday. RCB fans were already upset with the dig and when their team won, they did not waste a second to slam LSG, who later had to delete their tweet.

Ooooo they deleted the tweet __________ #LSG https://t.co/yZsOEeT1K3 — A : Dk popa fc (@nushhhhhhhhhh) April 20, 2022

LSG deleted their tweet lmao. Hogayi na bezati. Kaahe karte ho cringe posts ?? #LucknowSuperGiants #LSGvRCB — ______. (@hrishikesh__j27) April 20, 2022

It did not stop here, after the match, RCB admin used a KGF dialogue to reply LSG on the same tweet. LSG have deleted their tweet but RCB one is still up.

Take a look:

RCB captain Faf du Plessis is all praise for his teammates for extricating themselves from trouble once again and noted the good work by his bowlers in the 18-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Tuesday, adding that he is happy with his own performance which helped the team to recover from a tricky situation.