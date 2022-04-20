हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

RCB beta tumse na ho paega: LSG faces Bangalore fans' backlash for THIS deleted tweet, check here

Lucknow Super Giants' social media team took a potshot at Royal Challengers Bangalore at the start of the Tuesday's (April 19) game. 

RCB beta tumse na ho paega: LSG faces Bangalore fans&#039; backlash for THIS deleted tweet, check here
Source: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants' social media team took a potshot at Royal Challengers Bangalore at the start of the Tuesday's (April 19) game. 

The used a dialogue from a 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur to take a dig at RCB. 

While announcing the playing 11 for LSG vs RCB game they wrote: "RCB beta, tumse na ho paega."

This dialogue is so famous that it has even been printed on t shirts and the film's fan use it on a daily basis in banters. 

However, LSG had to pay a heavy price for the same when their team lost to Bangalore on Tuesday. RCB fans were already upset with the dig and when their team won, they did not waste a second to slam LSG, who later had to delete their tweet. 

It did not stop here, after the match, RCB admin used a KGF dialogue to reply LSG on the same tweet. LSG have deleted their tweet but RCB one is still up. 

Take a look:

RCB captain Faf du Plessis is all praise for his teammates for extricating themselves from trouble once again and noted the good work by his bowlers in the 18-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Tuesday, adding that he is happy with his own performance which helped the team to recover from a tricky situation.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022LSG vs RCBLSGRCB
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Another Delhi Capitals player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of DC vs PBKS clash

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Bulldozer in Jahangirpuri: Constitutional values ​​are being violated - tweets Rahul Gandhi