IPL 2023: Here's Why Williamson Will And Shakib Will Not Receive Payment From Franchises Even After Getting Ruled Out

According to IPL rules, if a player gets injured before the tournament and is ruled out, the franchise may not have to pay his salary.

Apr 04, 2023

In the opening game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged victorious, but their joy was short-lived when their star player Kane Williamson suffered a serious injury. The New Zealand vice-captain hurt his right knee while attempting to prevent a six, and scans confirmed that he would be out of action for a while. While GT will look to find a replacement for Williamson in the top order, he will undergo rehabilitation. However, he will receive his full IPL salary despite missing the tournament.

Williamson was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the top bracket for INR 14 crore ahead of the 2022 mega auction but was released after a poor season with the bat. This time, GT was the only bidder for him, and he was sold at his base price of INR 2 crore.

According to IPL rules, if a player gets injured before the tournament and is ruled out, the franchise may not have to pay his salary. The franchise will only pay if the player features in a few matches on a pro-rata basis. However, if the player is injured during the tournament, the franchise is responsible for the medical expenses and must pay the player's salary in full if he is ruled out.

Regarding player availability, if a player leaves for national duty during the tournament, he will only be paid for the matches he played with the team. This also applies to late joiners. However, if a player is available for the entire tournament but does not play a single game, he will still receive his full salary.

As a result, players like Shakib Al Hasanh may not be eligible for payment from Kolkata Knight Riders, but if Reece Topley is ruled out after dislocating his shoulder in the last game, he will be entitled to his auction salary of INR 1.9 crore.

