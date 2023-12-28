In a dazzling display of skill and power-hitting, Glenn Maxwell led the Melbourne Stars to a commanding seven-wicket triumph over Hobart Hurricanes in the 17th match of the ongoing Big Bash League. Maxwell's scintillating knock of 35 runs off just 18 deliveries, adorned with four colossal sixes, left the crowd in awe. The highlight of Maxwell's innings was an iconic switch-hit off Patrick Dooley in the fifth over. Displaying audacity and finesse, Maxwell went down on his knees to dispatch the ball into the stands, taking the Stars' total to 58. The veteran all-rounder's breathtaking shot underscored his supreme form and added flair to the Stars' chase.

WICKET _: Double Wicket over for Captain GLENN MAXWELL __ for Stars.



3-18(3) so far vs Hurricanespic.twitter.com/p36k4wo2C1 December 28, 2023

__: Tim David facing Glenn Maxwell is a mismatch.....!!!

Take notes @mipaltan



His 3rd Wicket, Finished with 3-29(4) at Hobart. pic.twitter.com/xV9oXWMNjZ — RCB Xtra. (@Rcb_Xtra) December 28, 2023

With Maxwell at the helm, the Melbourne Stars chased the DLS target in just 6.3 overs, securing their second win of the season and accumulating four crucial points. Currently occupying the fourth position in the points table, the Stars are set to face Adelaide Strikers in their next challenge on December 31.

Not only did Maxwell shine with the bat, but he also delivered a stellar performance with the ball in the first innings. The captain's brilliant bowling display restricted the Hobart Hurricanes to a modest total of 155 runs. Maxwell's exceptional bowling skills have been a consistent asset for the Stars, whether at the national level or in the BBL.

The 17th match witnessed Maxwell's bowling prowess as he claimed three crucial wickets in his four overs. The eleventh over, in particular, proved to be eventful, with Maxwell dismissing Caleb Jewell and Sam Hain, and almost grabbing Corey Anderson's wicket. In the very next over, Maxwell sent the dangerous Tim David back to the pavilion, denting the Hurricanes' hopes of a formidable total.

As the Stars aim to capitalize on their recent victory and climb higher in the points table, the threat of rain looms large. The eleventh-hour delay due to rain could prove detrimental to the Stars' momentum, especially if the rest of the match is washed out. Nevertheless, Maxwell's stellar all-around performance has injected renewed motivation into the team for the upcoming challenges.