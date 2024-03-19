RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Check When And Where To Watch Live on Mobile Apps, TV and Online on Laptop; All You Need To Know

RCB Unbox Event 2024 Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in news and for all the right reasons. The women's team of RCB scripted history when they clinched their first-ever WPL title in Delhi. What followed was a night full of celebrations and it is going to continue for next few days as RCB Unbox Day is also round the corner. RCB Unbox Day event is set to take place in Bengaluru on March 19. As per reports, the event is set to be attended by RCB women champions. The event will be held at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

What Is RCB Unbox Event?

RCB organise this event prior to the IPL season every year. It is a fan engagement program where the RCB fans come close with their heroies. In 2022, RCB announced their new captain Faf du Plessis at RCB Unbox day. There are questions and answers sessions with the fans and the press followed by music performances. In a nutshell, this event is purely for the fans as the franchise says thanks to them for supporting them for years and seeks their undying support for more year.

Here's everything you need to know about RCB Unbox Day event, from live streaming details to ticket prices and other things:

When is the RCB Unbox Event 2024? - Date

The RCB Unbox Event 2024 event is on Match 19.

Where is the RCB Unbox Event 2024? - Venue

The RCB Unbox Event 2024 event will be played at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

What times does RCB Unbox Event 2024 event start? - Timing

The RCB Unbox Event 2024 event start at 7:30 PM on Tuesday March 19, as mentioned in RCB website.

RCB Unbox Event 2024: How to buy tickets? What are the prices

RCB Unbox Event tickets are available to be bought on RCB website: Click -https://shop.royalchallengers.com/ticket to know more. The tickets prices range between Rs 800 to Rs 4000.

Which celebs are attending and performing at RCB Unbox Event?

RCB fans awaite the event all the year. This year too the event will see many celebs and starts attending and performing at the event. As per reports, the stars set to perform are DJ Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Brodha V, Jordindian, Neeti Mohan, Barfi and Katcheri. It is being reported that Kannada cine stars are also set to attend the event. Not to forget, the RCB men's and women's team should be there at the event as well.

RCB Unbox Event: LIVE Streaming Details

If you want to watch the event, you will have to pay a small amount. The RCB Unbox event is available to be watched exclusively on the franchise’s website and app with a one-time fee of Rs 99. You can also also find the LIVE updates on our blog here.

Pressure on RCB after WPL win

RCB open their campaign in IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Match 22. Onus will be on stars such Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis and other senior players to replicate the performance of the women's team in IPL. Smriti Mandhana and Co have given the franchise and fans a big reason to celebrate but men's team have also received a challenge from them to win the IPL 2024.