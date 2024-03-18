He was not present at the ground but RCB star Virat Kohli was so excited and desperate to celebrate with the women's team of the franchise post their historic WPL 2024 title win that he video called captain Smriti Mandhana to make it happen. As soon as the final was over in Delhi with RCB-W beating the women of Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets, pics of Virat speaking to Smriti went viral. However, late in the night, WPL posted a video in which players can be seen dancing in joy with Virat present virtually over the video call.

WATCH RCB Women's epic celebration with Virat Kohli below:

Virat Kohli dancing with RCB team.



RCB players must have celebrated all night as this was the first title that the franchise has won since coming into existence in 2008. RCB have seen more bad days than good across IPL and WPL but thanks to the heroics of the women's team, the franchise has at least one trophy to show.

One must also mention an interesting fact about RCB. Despite not winning many trophies, they are still one of the most followed teams, not only in IPL, but across leagues. Their fan following knows no limits. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' popularity has added to this massive fandom. It is true that a loss to RCB and their men's team's repeated failures lead to social media flooding with memes but that also speaks something about the reach of the franchise. Win or loss, one cannot stop talking about the Royal Challengers, either in ground or social media.

While Kohli can celebrate the win by the women's team, he knows that pressure has doubled up on men's team after the historic win on Sunday night. RCB's Men have not won a single trophy in 16 years and aim for the elusive title again as they begin their campaign against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 22 in IPL 2024. Onus will be on Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik and other senior pros to take the team at least to the final. The going will get tough but hopefully the women's team's success will help them overcome in the process.