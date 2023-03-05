topStoriesenglish2580297
'Ye Kaisi Technology Hai...,' Twitter Reacts As Umpires Use Ball-Tracking To Judge No-Ball in RCB vs DC Game In WPL 2023

This was made possible by a significant rule change in the WPL playing conditions, allowing players to review wide and no-ball calls.

Mar 05, 2023

During the first innings of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, a never-before-seen sight occurred. In an unprecedented turn of events, the third umpire used the ball tracing system to determine a no-ball.

Normally, this technology is used for Leg Before the Wicket (LBW) calls in the Decision Review System (DRS). However, this time, the third umpire used it for a no-ball call. After the leg umpire did not signal a no-ball on a full toss from Megan Schutt to Jemimah Rodrigues, DC requested a review. To make a fair decision after viewing the replays, the ball tracking system was used, which revealed that the batter was bending and the ball was set to crash onto the stumps, indicating that it was not a no-ball.

This was made possible by a significant rule change in the WPL playing conditions, allowing players to review wide and no-ball calls. According to section 3.1.1 of the WPL playing regulations, "A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no ball."

The new rule was first used in the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG) on March 4, when MI skipper Harmanpreet reviewed a decision where an umpire awarded a wide despite batter Monica Patel edging a delivery from Saika Ishaque.
In tonight's match, DC got off to a strong start to their campaign, scoring a massive total of 223 on the board after RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. Shafali Verma (84) and Meg Lanning (72) put up a stunning opening partnership of 162, taking the game out of RCB's reach.

