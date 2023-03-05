During the first innings of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, a never-before-seen sight occurred. In an unprecedented turn of events, the third umpire used the ball tracing system to determine a no-ball.

DRS for No ball and wide was introduced in WPL in 2023.



People before that :- pic.twitter.com/aMNNNBakDq — Vineet B Vinayak (@VineetVinayak07) March 5, 2023

Teams can take a review for wides and the waist high No Ball as well in the WPL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2023

This new rule to challenge the umpire's decisions, even for No Ball & Wide will be a game changer__



_ : Jio Cinema#WPL #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/hdoVEGxrz0 — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) March 5, 2023

They are using ball-tracking to check no ball on DRS review!!!



I have tears _ Well done, WPL. https://t.co/PpFATlCyc3 pic.twitter.com/6GvX5PyXJZ — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 5, 2023

Drs in WPL _ for a no ball review, look at the ball & ball tracking in 2nd pic, no way the ball will dip this much. Btw is 2nd pic ke basis par baki sari teams ne MI ke against agenda chala dena tha umpire wala. #WPL2023 #RCBvsDC #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/EMU9cKmAmz — LSG _ (@PeterParker7194) March 5, 2023

#WPL2023



Confirmation: Just checked the WPL playing conditions. "A player may also

be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no ball."



Good one. https://t.co/OVevA26xrK pic.twitter.com/YNfXBz2x9F — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 4, 2023

"A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no ball."

What a horrible time-wasting idea. #WPL pic.twitter.com/vxBbH3Vh4H — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 5, 2023

____'_ _ _____!



No ball or not _



Not to worry, there's a DRS available to check that now! _



DO NOT MISS _ #TATAWPL | #RCBvDC https://t.co/JoqsKYgWuY — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2023

Normally, this technology is used for Leg Before the Wicket (LBW) calls in the Decision Review System (DRS). However, this time, the third umpire used it for a no-ball call. After the leg umpire did not signal a no-ball on a full toss from Megan Schutt to Jemimah Rodrigues, DC requested a review. To make a fair decision after viewing the replays, the ball tracking system was used, which revealed that the batter was bending and the ball was set to crash onto the stumps, indicating that it was not a no-ball.

This was made possible by a significant rule change in the WPL playing conditions, allowing players to review wide and no-ball calls. According to section 3.1.1 of the WPL playing regulations, "A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no ball."

The new rule was first used in the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG) on March 4, when MI skipper Harmanpreet reviewed a decision where an umpire awarded a wide despite batter Monica Patel edging a delivery from Saika Ishaque.

In tonight's match, DC got off to a strong start to their campaign, scoring a massive total of 223 on the board after RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. Shafali Verma (84) and Meg Lanning (72) put up a stunning opening partnership of 162, taking the game out of RCB's reach.