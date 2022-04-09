हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB vs MI IPL Match No. 16 at MCA Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM IST April 9

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL Match No. 18 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCB vs MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB vs MI IPL Match No. 16 at MCA Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM IST April 9
Source: Twitter

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians match no. 18 of Indian Premier League 2022 on Saturday (April 9).

Mumbai Indians 2022 campaign has been disappointing so far. They have lost all their 3 matches played and are 9th in the standings of the 10 teams points table. In their previos clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI were close to victory until Pat Cummins fired 56 runs off 16 balls to steal the game away.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers BangaloreRoyals have had a decent start to the season with 2 wins of the 3 games played. In their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, Dinesh Karthik played a wonderful finisher innings to guide them to victory.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 18

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: April 9th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RCB vs MI Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma (C),  Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah 

RCB vs MI Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Indian Premier League Dream11Mumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloreMI vs RCBMI vs RCB Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsFaf du PlessisRohit Sharma
Next
Story

Ravi Shastri questions MI captain Rohit Sharma's tactics, says THIS

Must Watch

PT53M51S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Attorney General meets Imran, will not resign from his post