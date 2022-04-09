IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians match no. 18 of Indian Premier League 2022 on Saturday (April 9).

Mumbai Indians 2022 campaign has been disappointing so far. They have lost all their 3 matches played and are 9th in the standings of the 10 teams points table. In their previos clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI were close to victory until Pat Cummins fired 56 runs off 16 balls to steal the game away.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers BangaloreRoyals have had a decent start to the season with 2 wins of the 3 games played. In their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, Dinesh Karthik played a wonderful finisher innings to guide them to victory.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 18

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: April 9th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RCB vs MI Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

RCB vs MI Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi