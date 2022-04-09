IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians match no. 18 of Indian Premier League 2022 on Saturday (April 9).
Mumbai Indians 2022 campaign has been disappointing so far. They have lost all their 3 matches played and are 9th in the standings of the 10 teams points table. In their previos clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI were close to victory until Pat Cummins fired 56 runs off 16 balls to steal the game away.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers BangaloreRoyals have had a decent start to the season with 2 wins of the 3 games played. In their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, Dinesh Karthik played a wonderful finisher innings to guide them to victory.
Match Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 18
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Date & Time: April 9th at 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar
RCB vs MI Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Kieron Pollard
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah (VC)
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah
RCB vs MI Probable Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi