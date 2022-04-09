हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Baby AB

RCB vs MI IPL 2022: 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis trolled after dropping Virat Kohli's catch

RCB batter Virat Kohli was given a second life by 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis when he dropped a catch at the start of the 15th over. 

RCB vs MI IPL 2022: &#039;Baby AB&#039; Dewald Brevis trolled after dropping Virat Kohli&#039;s catch
Source: Twitter

RCB batter Virat Kohli was given a second life by 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis when he dropped a catch at the start of the 15th over. 

Chasing 152 to win, RCB started off slowly but thanks to Anuj Rawat's fifty, RCB chased down the total easily. Virat played a good hand as well.  

However, his innings could have been cut short by Basil Thampi in the 15th over of the chase.

He bowled short of length into the body, Kohli pulled it in the air, went flat to deep backward square and it carried to Brevis but he made a meal of it. The ball went right through his hands and between his legs. 

As soon as he dropped the catch, Twitter started roasting the young man from South Africa, some saying that Baby AB was too involved in praising real AB's best friend. 

Take a look at reactions:

