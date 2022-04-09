RCB batter Glenn Maxwell is playing his first match of IPL 2022 on Saturday vs Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

The Australian all-rounder missed the first few games of RCB as he was getting married with Vini Raman.

However, Maxwell was not missed as RCB are playing well as a unit and is in the top tier of the points table. But his coming back surely bolsters RCB's batting.

Ahead of the RCB vs MI match, his wife Vini shared an Instagram post in which she is wearing the RCB jersey.

Check out the post here:

She captioned the post as: "Honey we are home."

Hopefully, Maxwell will have a good start in IPL 2022.

RCB are bowling first vs MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians.

The five-time champions are in an unpleasant position with three defeats and are up against the RCB side that will be even more boosted up by Glenn Maxwell`s return.

Mumbai Indians have made two changes with Jaydev Unadkat and Sanjay Yadav making debuts replacing Tymal Mills and Daniel Sams.

For RCB Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell makes this season`s IPL debut.

Speaking at the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said, "We`re going to have a bowl. It is our first game here so we aren`t sure what the pitch is going to do. But it`s just the general trend, and hopefully there is dew later on which we can make use of. Two wins out of three looks good. [Loud chants of RCB, RCB] Wow, what an atmosphere.

With ANI inputs