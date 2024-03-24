Advertisement
RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis vs Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings (RCB vs PBKS) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB look for their maiden win of this season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 6 of 17th Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at M Chinnaswamy stadum in Bengaluru. RCB got off to a poor start in the competition this year with loss to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. The Faf du Plessis-led side aim at collect their first points on Monday. On the other hand, PBKS beat Delhi Capitals in their opening contest at Chandigarh to start the campaign on a winning note. Shikhar Dhawan and Co are aiming to make their first playoffs in many years.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who could not do much with the bat upon his return to competitive cricket after a two-month long break. PBKS would be hoping Jonny Bairstow has a great game to set the tournament rolling.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the RCB vs PBKS match of IPL 2024. RCB look for their first win of the season while Punjab aim to continue the winning momentum. All eyes on Virat Kohli as he is itching for runs. Keep checking this space for latest updates from the match.

