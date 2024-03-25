Hardik Pandya got off to a poor start as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, losing to his former team Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling contest. It was a match that they should have easily won and this very reason is going to hurt the MI team, more so if they fail to make it to the playoffs because of 2 points. MI were cruising in the chase of 169 runs but after Rohit Sharma fell for a well-made 29-ball 43, the lower middle order collapsed and GT used that moment of weakness in MI batting to their advantage.

Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav held their nerves in the death overs to guide GT to a victory. Needing 19 off the last 6 balls, MI skipper Hardik hit Umesh for a 6 and 4 off the first two balls respectively. However, on the third ball, he was caught at long on and that pretty much was the game.

Hardik was brutally trolled on social media throughout the game. Firstly, it was for him asking Rohit animatedly to field in the deep. This gesture did not go down well among Rohit fans who roasted Hardik on the internet for not showing respect on the field to a senior. Another video went viral in which Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah could be seen unhappy with Hardik's captaincy.

At the end of the match, when Rohit is chatting with some MI and GT players, Hardik came to hug Rohit from behind but it leads to an animated arguement between the two players. One can see Rohit chatting with Hardik in what is a heated conversation over something.

Watch Rohit and Hardik's chat below:

Rashid and Ambani are talking of a trade deal as Rohit and Hardik fight, what is this club_ pic.twitter.com/HeuSAv8Zoc — ______ (@SergioCSKK) March 24, 2024

Hardik failed to impress in all 3 departments of the game - batting, bowling and captaincy. One of the key moments in the chase was when fourth MI wicket fell. With one over of Rashid Khan still left, Tim David came to bat while Hardik was still waiting in the dugout. It was a big tactical error on his part as he could have handled Rashid better. David failed to score the boundaries and that took the momentum further away from MI.

There were lot of learnings for Hardik from the first match as MI captain and hopefully, from the Mumbai's perspective, he will learn from here and improve tactically as a captain.

