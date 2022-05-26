RCB vs RR Qualifier 2 IPL 2022: 'It's a battle of Royals', says Ravi Shastri

Former India coach Ravi Shashtri believes that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be a close enter as both teams will not give their oppositions any easy pickings.

RCB have failed to win the IPL title on numerous occasions now, whereas RR have failed to repeat their success from the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

"It's been 14 years for RCB (as they've never owned that elusive silverware) and 13 years since Rajasthan won their last title in the inaugural season. So between the two of them, it's been 27 years (laughs). So between of them it's been 27 years (laughs). They both want it badly and it will be a battle of Royals. Let's wait for that one," said Shastri on Star Sports Cricket Live show.

The match will take place at Ahmedabad after a series of high intensity and scoring game in Kolkata and Qualifier 2 will be played at the Narendra Modi International stadium (the biggest cricket stadium in the world). The final is set to be played on May 29 and will be played at the same venue.

Talking about RCB's Eliminator 1 clash with the Lucknow Super Giants, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated new franchise Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

RCB batted first and an unbeaten century by Rajat Patidar (112*) powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive 207/4 in their 20 overs against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants, who managed to accumulate 193/6 in 20 overs thus failing to cross the finishing line and getting knocked out of the tournament.