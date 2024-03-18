After Smriti Mandhana-led RCB clinched the historic Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) title, wishes poured in from every hook and corner of the country. This was a special win as RCB had never anything since coming into existence as a franchise in 2008. The men's team have not won a single trophy in 16 years of playing the Indian Premier League. This was a big day for Mandhana, who led the RCB-W to the historic title, adding an important trophy in her CV.

Mandhana posed with her teammates with the trophy and the officials of the RCB. She also received a video call from none other than Virat Kohli, the former captain and current batter of men's team. In fact, the whole team celebrated the win with Kohli over the video call.

The RCB women's team captain was spotted with a mystery boy after the win as he posed with her and the trophy. The Mandhana fans were curious to know who this boy was. Yuzvendra Chahal, former RCB player, shared the post of the same boy on his Instagram Story.

The person who was with Mandhana right after the win is Palash Muchhal, who is a singer and music composer and belongs to Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A quick look into Palash's Instagram tells that Mandhana and him are friends and maybe more than that.

Palash wrote in the caption: "E Sala Cup Namdu! RCB (heart emoji." The comments section had the fans confused on who he really was. While some said that he was Smriti's boyfriend, others said that they were brother and sister. Many were asking questions about Palash's relationship with Smriti.

Palash has posted many pictures with Mandhana on his Instagram. One such photo is from July 7, 2023. This is an adorable photo in which Smriti and Palash are smiling and the caption reads'#4'. The fans, in the comments section, are speculating whether number 4 means the completion of fourth year in relationship. Actor Rajpal Yadav confirmed their relationship in the comments section on the same photo although neither Palash or Smriti have said it themselves yet. Rajpal commented: "Beautiful couple ! God bless and wishing you both all best."

In a video that has gone viral when it first appeared on internet, Palash had dedicated a love song for his girlfriend 'Smriti'. These are the signs that Palash and Smriti are, indeed, in love. Many make fans of Smriti would be disappointed with the new of her alleged relationship with Palash. Smriti enjoys a huge fan following thanks to her brilliant cricketing skills and elegance amnd style off the field. The RCB title has just taken her popularity to another level.