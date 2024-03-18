Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challenges Women created history on Sunday night in Delhi when they clinched the maiden WPL title for the team by beating Delhi Capitals Women in the final. This is also the first title for RCB as a franchise across men's and women's cricket. The fact that the women's team won the title in just their second attempt and the men's team has not been able to do that in 16 years exploded the internet with a lot of memes.

At the same time, there was a lot of appreciation that came from all over the world for RCB Women. The whole of Arun Jaitely stadium was chanting 'RCB, RCB' despite DC being the home team. The chanting across stadium and metro stations reflected the love RCB gets as an IPL and WPL team even with little success to show in terms of trophy.

Sachin Tendulkar had some heartwarming words to tell when speaking about RCB's win. He said, "Congratulations to the @RCBTweets women's team for bagging the @wplt20 title. Women's cricket is well and truly on the rise in India."

Virat Kohli was so excited about RCB's win that he even video called Smriti and congratulated her. Even De Villiers and Chris Gayle, RCB greats, could not stop themselves from expressing their happiness on social media and sent their wishes.

But one of the most surprising congratulatory message came from nont other than former RCB owner Vijay Mallya. A controversial figure due to many alleged scams, Mallya lives in the United Kingdom and is rarely active on social media. But when RCB- W clinched the title, he did make a tweet. Mallya wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women’s Team for winning the WPL. It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck."

His tweet went viral within minutes as fans made jokes and memes out of it. What Mallya mentioned about the men's team not winning the title is what many on the internet too felt.

After the women's team have proven themselves, IPL 2024 gets more exciting as Faf du Plessis and Co will now have an extra motivation to end their trophy drought as well.