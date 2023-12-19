trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700853
NewsCricket
RCB

'5 Sixes Is Equal To 5 Cr...', Cricket Fans React To RCB's Bizzare IPL 2024 Auction Strategy

In a separate move, RCB secured the services of West Indies' pace sensation Alzarri Joseph for a whopping Rs. 11.5 crore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'5 Sixes Is Equal To 5 Cr...', Cricket Fans React To RCB's Bizzare IPL 2024 Auction Strategy

In a dramatic turn of events at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) raised eyebrows with their peculiar auction strategy. The acquisition of uncapped speedster Yash Dayal for Rs. 5 crore has ignited a buzz among RCB fans, given his past encounters, including being hit for five sixes by KKR's Rinku Singh in the previous season. Additionally, RCB made a splash by securing West Indies' star pacer Alzarri Joseph for a staggering sum of Rs. 11.5 crore. Let's delve into the intriguing developments.

Also Read: IPL's Most Expensive Player Mitchell Starc Once Requested Fake Virat Kohli's Account To Buy Him In IPL Auction Back In 2017
 

Yash Dayal Joins RCB

RCB engaged in a fierce bidding war with Gujarat Titans, Dayal's former team, to secure the services of the UP pacer. Despite the competition, RCB emerged victorious, making this Dayal's second stint in the IPL after featuring for GT for two seasons.

Dayal's IPL Journey

Dayal, who joined GT in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs. 3.20 crore, showcased promise with 13 wickets in 14 matches. However, his performance in IPL 2023 was lackluster, managing only two wickets. The 26-year-old speedster, with 38 wickets in 42 T20 matches at an average of 29, faces high expectations as he dons the RCB jersey.

Alzarri Joseph - A Mega Deal for RCB

In a separate move, RCB secured the services of West Indies' pace sensation Alzarri Joseph for a whopping Rs. 11.5 crore. Joseph boasts an impressive record of 121 T20 wickets in 101 games, with an economy of 8.50. His ability to consistently clock high speeds and execute deadly yorkers makes him a valuable asset for RCB.

IPL Dominance

Joseph, known for his historic IPL debut in 2019 with figures of 6/12, has 20 wickets in 19 IPL games at an economy of 9.19. His IPL prowess and remarkable performances in other T20 leagues contribute to RCB's high expectations from the West Indian speedster.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach