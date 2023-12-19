In a dramatic turn of events at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) raised eyebrows with their peculiar auction strategy. The acquisition of uncapped speedster Yash Dayal for Rs. 5 crore has ignited a buzz among RCB fans, given his past encounters, including being hit for five sixes by KKR's Rinku Singh in the previous season. Additionally, RCB made a splash by securing West Indies' star pacer Alzarri Joseph for a staggering sum of Rs. 11.5 crore. Let's delve into the intriguing developments.

We picked lord Yash Dayal for 5 crores. Wow_ pic.twitter.com/EENbVzkTkO — ________!_____ (@bholination) December 19, 2023

First alzarri Joseph for 11 crores and Now yash dayal for 5 crores



Seriously I am just getting dizziness now without getting drunk



All hails to RCB #IPLAuction#IPL2024Auctionpic.twitter.com/CsuCMHVJpn — Mandy (@MDYH4567) December 19, 2023

RCB fans waking up with



Expectations :

mitchell starc & Kartik tyagi __



Reality :

Alzarri Joseph & Yash Dayal __#IPL2024Auction #iplAuction2024 #IPLAuction



pic.twitter.com/4HUyzhU6CL — Aadi (@imadiX18) December 19, 2023

Out of all domestic bowlers, RCB bought Yash Dayal for 5 Crores. pic.twitter.com/VpPWb1cqbl — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 19, 2023

Rinku Singh vs Yash Dayal (RCB) in 2024, here we come pic.twitter.com/xHcdl6181y December 19, 2023

Yash Dayal Joins RCB

RCB engaged in a fierce bidding war with Gujarat Titans, Dayal's former team, to secure the services of the UP pacer. Despite the competition, RCB emerged victorious, making this Dayal's second stint in the IPL after featuring for GT for two seasons.

Dayal's IPL Journey

Dayal, who joined GT in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs. 3.20 crore, showcased promise with 13 wickets in 14 matches. However, his performance in IPL 2023 was lackluster, managing only two wickets. The 26-year-old speedster, with 38 wickets in 42 T20 matches at an average of 29, faces high expectations as he dons the RCB jersey.

Alzarri Joseph - A Mega Deal for RCB

In a separate move, RCB secured the services of West Indies' pace sensation Alzarri Joseph for a whopping Rs. 11.5 crore. Joseph boasts an impressive record of 121 T20 wickets in 101 games, with an economy of 8.50. His ability to consistently clock high speeds and execute deadly yorkers makes him a valuable asset for RCB.

IPL Dominance

Joseph, known for his historic IPL debut in 2019 with figures of 6/12, has 20 wickets in 19 IPL games at an economy of 9.19. His IPL prowess and remarkable performances in other T20 leagues contribute to RCB's high expectations from the West Indian speedster.