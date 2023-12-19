'5 Sixes Is Equal To 5 Cr...', Cricket Fans React To RCB's Bizzare IPL 2024 Auction Strategy

In a dramatic turn of events at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) raised eyebrows with their peculiar auction strategy. The acquisition of uncapped speedster Yash Dayal for Rs. 5 crore has ignited a buzz among RCB fans, given his past encounters, including being hit for five sixes by KKR's Rinku Singh in the previous season. Additionally, RCB made a splash by securing West Indies' star pacer Alzarri Joseph for a staggering sum of Rs. 11.5 crore. Let's delve into the intriguing developments.
We picked lord Yash Dayal for 5 crores. Wow_ pic.twitter.com/EENbVzkTkO — ________!_____ (@bholination) December 19, 2023
First alzarri Joseph for 11 crores and Now yash dayal for 5 crores
Seriously I am just getting dizziness now without getting drunk
All hails to RCB #IPLAuction#IPL2024Auctionpic.twitter.com/CsuCMHVJpn — Mandy (@MDYH4567) December 19, 2023
RCB fans waking up with
Expectations :
mitchell starc & Kartik tyagi __
Reality :
Alzarri Joseph & Yash Dayal __#IPL2024Auction #iplAuction2024 #IPLAuction
pic.twitter.com/4HUyzhU6CL — Aadi (@imadiX18) December 19, 2023
Out of all domestic bowlers, RCB bought Yash Dayal for 5 Crores. pic.twitter.com/VpPWb1cqbl — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 19, 2023
No Daya-l for batters this season.
.
.#IPL2024Auction @RCBTweets #YashDayal https://t.co/M7turvDDmc — FanCode (@FanCode) December 19, 2023
Welcome to #RCB, Yash Dayal _#IPL2024 #IPLAuction #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/9kRmoBbXTO — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) December 19, 2023
Rinku Singh vs Yash Dayal (RCB) in 2024, here we come pic.twitter.com/xHcdl6181y— Abhishek _ (@ImAbhishek7_) December 19, 2023
Yash Dayal to RCB for 5cr __ https://t.co/hgKsPcqLKZ pic.twitter.com/1V51yVlPjV — Yash __ (@YashR066) December 19, 2023
Yash Dayal, Chinnaswamy ground & death overs. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/3kb2YTJtab — Visheshta Jotwani __ (@visheshtaaa_j15) December 19, 2023
Yash Dayal Joins RCB
RCB engaged in a fierce bidding war with Gujarat Titans, Dayal's former team, to secure the services of the UP pacer. Despite the competition, RCB emerged victorious, making this Dayal's second stint in the IPL after featuring for GT for two seasons.
Dayal's IPL Journey
Dayal, who joined GT in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs. 3.20 crore, showcased promise with 13 wickets in 14 matches. However, his performance in IPL 2023 was lackluster, managing only two wickets. The 26-year-old speedster, with 38 wickets in 42 T20 matches at an average of 29, faces high expectations as he dons the RCB jersey.
Alzarri Joseph - A Mega Deal for RCB
In a separate move, RCB secured the services of West Indies' pace sensation Alzarri Joseph for a whopping Rs. 11.5 crore. Joseph boasts an impressive record of 121 T20 wickets in 101 games, with an economy of 8.50. His ability to consistently clock high speeds and execute deadly yorkers makes him a valuable asset for RCB.
IPL Dominance
Joseph, known for his historic IPL debut in 2019 with figures of 6/12, has 20 wickets in 19 IPL games at an economy of 9.19. His IPL prowess and remarkable performances in other T20 leagues contribute to RCB's high expectations from the West Indian speedster.
