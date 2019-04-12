close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2019

RCB's dismal IPL run will have no bearing on Virat Kohli's performance in World Cup: Brad Hogg

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a game this season, having lost six matches in a row.

RCB&#039;s dismal IPL run will have no bearing on Virat Kohli&#039;s performance in World Cup: Brad Hogg
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg on Friday said that RCB's dismal run in the ongoing IPL will not impact India captain Virat Kohli's performance in the World Cup, beginning May 30. 

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a game this season, having lost six matches in a row.

"There is no way that it will affect Virat Kohli in the World Cup, he is a focused individual and he wants to succeed. Do not worry about Kohli going in the World Cup," Hogg said in a video he has posted on Twitter.

Hogg is also not surprised with the forgettable run of RCB, who are at the bottom of the points table and are perennial underachievers in the competition.

"They rely too heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers, their middle order has not stood up. Also their bowling department in the death overs. They have not executed their plans and they never had the right plans. So the management has to sit down and turn things around very quickly," the 48-year-old added.

The Royal Challengers will be hoping for their first win this season when they take on the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.

Tags:
IPL 2019Virat KohliAB de VilliersICC World Cup
Next
Story

He'll be questioned but MSD was only seeking clarity: Stephen Fleming comes to Dhoni's defence

Must Watch

PT2M51S

Former Indian Air Force, Army chiefs deny writing controversial letter to President