RCB's Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis unveil team's new jersey for IPL 2022, check pics

It was a day of some new launches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. After announcing their new captain, RCB lso launched their new jersey for IPL 2022.

The colours black and red are retained in the jersey but with a new design, something which has impressed Dinesh Karthik as well, who joked that one of the reasons for me joining RCB this year is the new jersey.

Here's the new jersey.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis was named the new captain of the RCB unit, who will be replacing Virat Kohli.

Faf takes over from Virat Kohli, who quit RCB captaincy last year and will be hoping to win the first title for the franchise.

Faf has played in 100 matches in IPL, scoring 2935 runs with the highest score of 96. He has 22 fifties and played with a strike rate of 131.08.