REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat 10th BBL Match In Melbourne, 145PM IST, December 21

Melbourne Renegades (REN) meet Brisbane Heat (HEA) in match 10 of Big Bash League 2023-24 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The match starts at 1.45 pm IST. Renegades are still searching for their first win of the season. They have zero wins from 2 game, losing on while one match was washed out. They find themselves lagging at fifth spot in the BBL 2024-24 points table. On the other hand, Heat are the table-toppers currently with 2 wins in 3 matches. But that one game was washed out and they remain undefeated. The health NRR of 3.075 also keeps them in good stead.

Nic Maddinson will lead Heat Renegades while Heat is being captained by Colin Munro. Some of the starts to watch out for in this match are Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Michael Nesser, Spencer Johnson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Quinton de Kock. Spencer was a landscape gardener last year but at the end of this year, he has grabbed a Rs 10 crore deal in IPL 2024 Auction. This left-arm bowler should always be picked in your Dream11 team.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Picks:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sam Billings

Batters: Aaron Finch, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Will Sutherland, Paul Walter

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett

REN vs HEA Squads:

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Peter Siddle, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jordan Cox, Adam Zampa, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O Neill, Harry Dixon

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson, Jordan Buckingham

REN vs HEA: Probable XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Peter Siddle, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson