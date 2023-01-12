Ricky Ponting has a SH** record, Rohit Sharma is better than him: Gautam Gambhir makes SHOCKING statement during IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir is known for many big statements on cricket and cricketers. On Thursday, during the coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on Star Sports, he made another explosive statement. He was comparing the two great white-ball players Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting. Sharma is just one ODI ton away from completing 30 centuries in the format. Ponting also has same number of centuries but in 375 matches. On the other hand, Rohit has smashed 29 in just 237 matches.

Rohit has been stuck on 29 ODI tons since last 3 years. Not to forget, Rohit has made great progress in the years 2017 to 2020, where he smashed most of his ODI tons, 19 to be precise. That means Rohit hit peak in this phase and gained the status of a cult cricketer.

Rohit is only 46 runs away from completing 10,000 ODI runs as well which he expects to reach in the third and last ODI vs Sri Lanka.

Comparing Rohit and Ponting, Gambhir made a big statement on the former Aussie batter, saying that the current Team India captain is a better batter than Ponting. Gambhir added that Ponting has a sh** record in subcontinent, which took his fellow commentaror and expert on Star Sports Sanjay Manjrekar by surprise.

"The surprising fact is that in the last four or five years he has gotten this many hundreds. Rohit Sharma before the last five-six years was not this consistent. He definitely got about 20 hundreds in the last five-six-seven years," Gambhir said on Star Sports before the start of the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka ODI.

"No, he is a better player than Ricky Ponting. because Ricky has got a sh** record in the subcontinent," Gambhir added.

It would be interesting to see what Ponting has to say on Gambhir's comment about his records in Indian subcontinent. But this statement has the weight to become viral.