Watch: Ricky Ponting's Son In Awe Of Virat Kohli As He Meets RCB Star Ahead Of DC Clash

Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2023 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), Virat Kohli met Ricky Ponting and his son at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. RCB play DC in afternoon game of Saturday double-header. Ponting's son was in complete awe of the star India batter as he kept on staring at the legend during the meet up. Kohli even mentioned that he remembers meeting Ponting's son Fletcher William when he was in Australia. Ponting and Kohli later shared a joke and had a laugh together as the little guy continued looking at RCB star.

DC shared the video on their Twitter with the caption: "Jab Ricky Met Kohli. Extended Cameo: Ricky Jr."

Here's the video of Ponting and Kohli's meetup:

Ponting's son even did a batting session in the DC nets as his father threw balls at him. Ponting jr. batted well and dad jokingly asked him to be ready for the tough match on Saturday vs RCB.

DC is having a horrible season

DC have played and lost 4 games in IPL 2023 so far and are placed at the bottom of the points table. Nothing has worked for them so far as their batting and bowling departments have failed collectively in the last four matches. DC werenot helped with their captain Rishabh Pant missing out due to road accident injuries. David Warner has not inspired the troops either with the bat or with his leaderships skills. More than luck, what the Delhi-bases franchise need is to play good cricket.

RCB's IPL 2023 season so far

RCB are currently at 7th spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table. They began their season with a good win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at home but in last 2 games, RCB have tasted defeat. They lost to KKR and LSG in next two games after win over MI. The LSG defeat will be hard to swallow for Bangalore as they lost despite posting a massive 212 for 2 in 20 overs. Their old habit of giving away runs in the death overs was there to be seen again as Nicholas Pooran slammed 19-ball 62 to take LSG to a brilliant win.