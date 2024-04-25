The iconic Eden Gardens witnessed a nail-biting IPL 2024 encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 21. In a high-scoring thriller, KKR emerged victorious by a whisker, defending 222 runs to seal a one-run victory over the star-studded RCB lineup. The match was a batting spectacle from the outset, with KKR's openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt laying the foundation with a blistering 94-run opening stand. Salt's explosive 50 off 36 balls set the tone, while captain Shreyas Iyer's composed 50 off 36 deliveries provided the backbone of KKR's formidable total of 222/5.

Mil gaya bat Rinku ko! Virat bhai Thank you __ pic.twitter.com/ul6vmIUH4r — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 25, 2024

RCB's Spirited Chase

In reply, RCB began their chase with intent, as the in-form duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis looked to take the attack to the KKR bowlers. However, Kohli's controversial dismissal for 23 sparked a mini-collapse, leaving RCB reeling at 75/3 in the 10th over. The Englishman Will Jacks (64 off 41) and Rajat Patidar (57 off 35) then rebuilt the innings with a breathtaking 98-run partnership, keeping RCB in the hunt. Suyyash Prabhudessai's cameo of 29 off 16 balls added to the excitement, but KKR's bowlers held their nerve in the final over to secure a narrow win.

Rinku Singh's Dream Comes True

Amidst the on-field drama, a heartwarming moment unfolded when KKR's Rinku Singh finally received a precious memento from his Indian teammate and RCB star, Virat Kohli. Prior to the match, a video had gone viral showing Rinku requesting a new bat from Kohli after breaking the one he had received earlier in the season. Despite Kohli's initial hesitation, the KKR finisher's persistence paid off, and he was gifted another bat by the RCB talisman. Rinku proudly showcased his new prized possession in a post-match video, beaming with joy at receiving this coveted memento from his senior compatriot.